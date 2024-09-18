Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$38.89 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Company Profile
