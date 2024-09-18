MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

