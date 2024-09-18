Michele Logan Sells 10,017,983 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,601. The company has a market cap of $993.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

