MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $186.57 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.32 or 0.00052075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $186.57 million and $8.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.87602681 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $5,009,702.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

