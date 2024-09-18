MetFi (METFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $331,404.88

MetFi (METFI) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $83.54 million and $331,404.88 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,912,291 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41102111 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $336,480.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

