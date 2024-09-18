Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

