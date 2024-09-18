Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.18 and a 200-day moving average of $536.15. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $569.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

