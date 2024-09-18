Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 222,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

