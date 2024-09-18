Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Meridian accounts for about 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.85% of Meridian worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

