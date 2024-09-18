Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.50

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 49,264 shares.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

