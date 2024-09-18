Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 342,937 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,937 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.75% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $52,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

