Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $701,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

