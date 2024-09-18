Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $181.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.74% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $181,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

