Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 70 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.