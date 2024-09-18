Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,353 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

