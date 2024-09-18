Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,921 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

