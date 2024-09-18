Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average of $254.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.23.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.