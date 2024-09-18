Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.