Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 315,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $569.69. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.18 and a 200-day moving average of $536.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

