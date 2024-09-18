Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in Chubb by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average of $262.59.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

