Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,207 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

