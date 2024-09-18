Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 320 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

