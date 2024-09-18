Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $22.14 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

