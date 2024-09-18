Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

