Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

