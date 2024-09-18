Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

