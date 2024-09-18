Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 25,162 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

