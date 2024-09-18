Megan Chung Sells 2,644 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $16,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,707 shares in the company, valued at $989,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $131,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

