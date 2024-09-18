MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Purchases $8,000,000.00 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MBX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,650. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

