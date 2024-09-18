Mastercard Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,152 shares of company stock worth $334,186,128. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Dividend History for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

