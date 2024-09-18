Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.49. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.