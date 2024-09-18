Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $163.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,820.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563,705 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 4.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $163,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after buying an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,945 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

