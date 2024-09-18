Marsico Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.0 %

United Rentals stock opened at $771.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $712.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.