Marsico Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

