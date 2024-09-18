Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

