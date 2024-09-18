Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $274.18 million and $21.92 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.65768284 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,893,302.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

