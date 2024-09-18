M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on November 1st

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

Shares of MPE opened at GBX 882 ($11.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 860.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 842.07. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($12.15).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.