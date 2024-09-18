M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on November 1st

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Price Performance
Shares of MPE opened at GBX 882 ($11.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 860.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 842.07. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($12.15).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
