Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LFT opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.06. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

