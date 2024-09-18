Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.15. The stock has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $569.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

