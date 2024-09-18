Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $58,477,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $53,584,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

