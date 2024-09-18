Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.