Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of LOTWW remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

