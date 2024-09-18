Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
Shares of LOTWW remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
About Lotus Technology
