Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lottery.com Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LTRY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,014. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

