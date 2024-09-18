Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $245.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $260.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

