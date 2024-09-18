Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

