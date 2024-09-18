Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

