Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Stock Up 2.9 %

VBTX stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

