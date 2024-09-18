Lmcg Investments LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 252.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.43. The company has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.