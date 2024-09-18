Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,886.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,687.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,907.49.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

