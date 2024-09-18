Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $2,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $243.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

